Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,461 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

