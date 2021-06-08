Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,797 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.