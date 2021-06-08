Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -127.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

