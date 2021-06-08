Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $194.08 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $150.52 and a one year high of $199.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.56.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

