Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $3,479,611. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.