Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $313.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.05. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

