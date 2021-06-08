Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,566 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

