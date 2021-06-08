Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

