Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

FOCS opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.