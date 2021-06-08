Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,910,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.