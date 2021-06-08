Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 540,578 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.