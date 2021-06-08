Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 540,578 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.36.
Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
