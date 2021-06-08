Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 25,678 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

