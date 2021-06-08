EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 309.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 127.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of EOG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.39, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

