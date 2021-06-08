EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $89,522.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00238840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00222490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.01216614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,841.98 or 1.00514347 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

