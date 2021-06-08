EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $487.67 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $490.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,124. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

