Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $7,960,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $816.66. The company had a trading volume of 619,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $715.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

