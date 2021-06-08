Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (AGESY, AM, AMFPF, AMKBY, BA, BMRRY, CLLNY, ENLAY, ENRFF, FSR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $307.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Royal Bank of Canada issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

