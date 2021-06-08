Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (AGESY, AM, AMFPF, AMKBY, BA, BMRRY, CLLNY, ENLAY, ENRFF, FSR)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $307.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Royal Bank of Canada issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.