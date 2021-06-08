Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (ANSS, EDV, ENB, IFXA, KCO, LLY, LSPD, MRCY, PCRX, SAIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $345.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefitting from strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well poised to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.80 ($16.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems faces intense competition from CACI and SAIC, which is a persistent concern. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on the company’s bottom-line results in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Mercury Systems reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 with robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business. Strong demand for products resulted in significant deal wins. Moreover, modernization in radar, EW and C4I is providing Mercury with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service.”

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients, is expected to further boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, a factor that should drive sales further. However, heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science Applications' first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Solid margin growth due to lower integration costs was an advantage during the first quarter. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive. However, lower volumes in the supply chain were a concern. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 260 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

