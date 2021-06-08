Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

