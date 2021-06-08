Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Esprit shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Esprit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.