Essentia Price Reaches $0.0028 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $119,804.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

