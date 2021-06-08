Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.11

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.11 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 318.13 ($4.16). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 84,219 shares.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.11. The company has a market cap of £935.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75.

In other Essentra news, insider Nicki Demby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

