Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $423.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

