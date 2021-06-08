Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.