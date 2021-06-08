Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $219.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.