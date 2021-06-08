Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.