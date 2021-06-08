Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,697,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.86. 22,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.