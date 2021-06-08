Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

