Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

TSLA traded up $8.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.59. 193,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $591.09 billion, a PE ratio of 605.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

