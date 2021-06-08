EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.37

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 38056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

