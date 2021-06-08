Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 12.35 and last traded at 11.97. Approximately 64,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 170,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.82.

