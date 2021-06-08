Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 82.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 78.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,813.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

