Ethereum Yield Price Hits $3.83 on Top Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00011616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $382,575.71 and $173.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

