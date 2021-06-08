EthereumX (ETX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,439.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One EthereumX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumX has a market capitalization of $197,762.42 and $1,439.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EthereumX has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00264227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00231810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.01217444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.36 or 1.00023915 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

