Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $810,905.49 and approximately $108,090.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.