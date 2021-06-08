Etrion (TSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 8,881 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.65.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

