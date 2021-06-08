Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

ENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EPA ENX opened at €88.55 ($104.18) on Tuesday. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €86.60.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

