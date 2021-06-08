Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 5%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 2,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

