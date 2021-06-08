Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Everbridge worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Everbridge by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. 4,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

