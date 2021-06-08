EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of EVO Payments worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,112 shares of company stock worth $3,607,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

