Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 711,164 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

