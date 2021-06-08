Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $602,016.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. 823,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,882. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $19,809,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,098,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.