ExclusiveCoin Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $870,716.61 and $8,063.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00416100 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013576 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

