Exeedme (XED) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $521,422.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00065117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00244100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00226584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.95 or 0.01242309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.22 or 0.99455935 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.