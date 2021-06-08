EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

