EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at Northland Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a P/E ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

