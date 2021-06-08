ExlService (EXLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/26/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/24/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/18/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/17/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/12/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/3/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $104.41.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

