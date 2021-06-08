Expanse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,484.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $6,484.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.37 or 0.07544477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.19 or 0.01789799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00482233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00170922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00757855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00487029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00395178 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

