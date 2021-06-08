Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Expedia Group stock opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

