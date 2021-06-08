Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

